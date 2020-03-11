Raul Jimenez must stay put despite reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham

The two North London rivals are reportedly keen to sign the Wolves superstar.

According to a report from ESPN, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Wolves' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez in the summer.

The former Benfica man has been in fine form for Wolves this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions so far.

Jimenez is, without doubt, one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment and it is no surprise that the big clubs are looking at him ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, is it really worth it for him to leave such a special project at Molineux to join one of Arsenal or Tottenham who are both below Wolves in the current Premier League table?

The North London duo are also out of Europe already unlike Wolves who look in a strong position ahead of their round of 16 clash against Olympiakos on Thursday.

Jimenez, despite making a huge name for himself since the start of last season, will likely play second fiddle to Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Mexican might start regularly for Arsenal over Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left if he stays at the club beyond the summer.

However, with Wolves just two points off fifth place and just five points off fourth, Jimenez should fancy his chances to achieve more success in Nuno Espirito Santo's project rather than the ones in North London.

Wolves have shown incredible growth since returning to the Premier League last season and it doesn't look like they are going to stop any time soon.

Jimenez is a huge part of what they are building and with him tied down to the club until the summer of 2023, there is no real cause for concern for the Wanderers just yet.