Rangers boss shares what he's noticed about Morelos

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has scored one goal this year.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Alfredo Morelos is 'working so hard' in Rangers training to rediscover his best form.

It's been a dreadful 2020 for virtually every Gers player so far but this is particularly true of Morelos.

Not only has the Rangers striker found himself reprimanded by Gerrard over flying back to Scotland late from Colombia, culminating in him being dropped for the Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts, but his red-hot form has also deserted him it seems.

Morelos has 29 goals across all competitions for the Ibrox side this season but, unbelievably, only one of those was scored during the second half of the campaign.

 

Gerrard's side host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of a Europa League tie in Glasgow tomorrow and although the Rangers boss admits that he's seen the 23-year-old play better, he says his hunger to rediscover his best is shining through.

With Jermain Defoe ruled out tomorrow, there's a bit more pressure on Morelos to do the business.

On his day, this is an outstanding goalscorer and hopefully for Rangers he can remind people of that tomorrow.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

