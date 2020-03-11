Rangers boss shares what he's noticed about Morelos

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has scored one goal this year.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Alfredo Morelos is 'working so hard' in Rangers training to rediscover his best form.

It's been a dreadful 2020 for virtually every Gers player so far but this is particularly true of Morelos.

Not only has the Rangers striker found himself reprimanded by Gerrard over flying back to Scotland late from Colombia, culminating in him being dropped for the Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts, but his red-hot form has also deserted him it seems.

Morelos has 29 goals across all competitions for the Ibrox side this season but, unbelievably, only one of those was scored during the second half of the campaign.

Gerrard's side host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of a Europa League tie in Glasgow tomorrow and although the Rangers boss admits that he's seen the 23-year-old play better, he says his hunger to rediscover his best is shining through.

️ SG: I've seen Alfredo in better form but I also see him working ever so hard to get back to that top form. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 11, 2020

With Jermain Defoe ruled out tomorrow, there's a bit more pressure on Morelos to do the business.

On his day, this is an outstanding goalscorer and hopefully for Rangers he can remind people of that tomorrow.