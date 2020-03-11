Quick links

Photo: Jose Mourinho spotted with distraught Tottenham star

Shane Callaghan
Lucas Moura looked visibly upset after Tottenham Hotspur's defeat on Tuesday.

Well, the inevitable happened for Tottenham Hotspur last night.

Jose Mourinho watched on from the dugout as his Spurs side were thumped 3-0 by Leipzig on the night and 4-0 on aggregate, bowing out of the Champions League at the last-16 phase.

It was a big defeat for Tottenham who went into the game without arguably their best two players in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Lucas Moura, who scored a hat-trick in sending the North Londoners into the Champions League final last season, was the visitors' best chance of overturning the 1-0 first-leg deficit last night, but it wasn't to be.

The Brazilian attacker used his speed to his advantage at times but for the most part found himself unable to influence things in a positive way.

It wasn't a brilliant showing from the former Paris Saint-Germain winger, and his reaction at full-time spoke volumes.

