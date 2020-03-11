Quick links

'Passion and fight': Some Spurs fans think homegrown star produced 'fantastic' moment last night

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat away at RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Spurs were right up against it before making the trip to Germany, as they were 1-0 down from the first leg and without three injured attackers in Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn.

Jose Mourinho had to cobble together a lineup to try and get back into the game, but Tottenham made the worst possible start as Marcel Sabitzer fired Leipzig into the lead inside the first 10 minutes.

 

Sabitzer then headed home a second to give Leipzig a 3-0 lead on aggregate, and Tottenham's misery was complete late on as Emil Forsberg buried a third on the night.

Tottenham head out of the competition 4-0 on aggregate and Spurs now haven't won since beating Aston Villa on the 16th of February as the dismal run continues.

There really wasn't much for Spurs fans to shout about last night, but they did at least get a laugh out of one moment in the second half.

(L-R) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig, Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur, Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur...

As Dayot Upamecano tried to get on the end of a pass inside the Spurs box, Japhet Tanganga came over and barged him into the air, showing a bit of fight against the in-demand defender.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Tanganga for showing 'passion and fight', wishing that other players in the Spurs team had shown the same desire and aggression.

Others claimed is was the only good thing to come out of the game, hailing Tanganga for his commitment to the Tottenham cause in what was a dismal performance.

