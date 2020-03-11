Quick links

Parkinson claims one Sunderland player's display 'summed up the evening' in Bristol

Danny Owen
New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
The Black Cats suffered a shock 2-0 League One defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday with Kyle Lafferty enduring a night to forget.

Kyle Lafferty of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Gillingham at Stadium of Light on March 7, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson felt he had no choice but to sub in-form striker Kyle Lafferty midway through Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers, speaking to the Echo.

Just three days after opening his account for the Black Cats with a clinical brace against Gillingham, an experienced Northern Ireland international endured a night to forget at the Memorial Ground.

Sunderland’s winless run continued as they suffered a shock defeat to a League One outfit who had previously gone 15 games without tasting success. And there we were thinking Black Cats were supposed to be lucky.

 

A pair of Jonson Clarke-Harris goals made the difference with Sunderland failing to muster a fightback once Lafferty had been hauled off at half-time, never to return.

Though Parkinson has no regrets about his decision to remove the 32-year-old from the firing line.

“Lafferty, I brought him off at half-time because I thought he was going to get sent off,” the coach explained. “I think he was one moment away from coming off.

Kyle Lafferty of Sunderland has a shot during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Sunderland at Memorial Stadium on March 10, 2020 in Bristol, England.

“He's a player who did so well for us at the weekend, and that really summed up the evening's work for us.”

Sunderland are now four games without a win, picking up two points from a possible 12 to drop out of the play-off places at a crucial stage of the season.

After collapsing in a disastrous end to the 2018/19 campaign under Jack Ross, you could understand why many on Wearside might be suffering from a nasty case of déjà vu.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers at Stadium of Light on February 22, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

