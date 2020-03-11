Parkinson claims one Sunderland player's display 'summed up the evening' in Bristol

The Black Cats suffered a shock 2-0 League One defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday with Kyle Lafferty enduring a night to forget.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson felt he had no choice but to sub in-form striker Kyle Lafferty midway through Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers, speaking to the Echo.

Just three days after opening his account for the Black Cats with a clinical brace against Gillingham, an experienced Northern Ireland international endured a night to forget at the Memorial Ground.

Sunderland’s winless run continued as they suffered a shock defeat to a League One outfit who had previously gone 15 games without tasting success. And there we were thinking Black Cats were supposed to be lucky.

A pair of Jonson Clarke-Harris goals made the difference with Sunderland failing to muster a fightback once Lafferty had been hauled off at half-time, never to return.

Though Parkinson has no regrets about his decision to remove the 32-year-old from the firing line.

“Lafferty, I brought him off at half-time because I thought he was going to get sent off,” the coach explained. “I think he was one moment away from coming off.

“He's a player who did so well for us at the weekend, and that really summed up the evening's work for us.”

Sunderland are now four games without a win, picking up two points from a possible 12 to drop out of the play-off places at a crucial stage of the season.

After collapsing in a disastrous end to the 2018/19 campaign under Jack Ross, you could understand why many on Wearside might be suffering from a nasty case of déjà vu.