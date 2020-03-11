Our view: La Liga talent should prefer Celtic over Rangers amid new rumour

Rangers and Celtic reportedly want Rodrigo Riquelme.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Rangers and Celtic are both interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer.

It's claimed that Riquelme is considering his future with Atletico, despite his preference being to stay put with the club he loves.

Rangers and Celtic have both 'knocked on the door' for Riquelme, with the Gers particularly keen having seen him star against their Under-19 side with three assists last month.

That may be appealing to Riquelme, as Rangers would seemingly value him highly, but the bigger picture may point towards Celtic being the better option.

Rangers already have Ryan Kent, whilst Ianis Hagi's loan should become permanent, but the biggest factor is that the Gers also have two young wingers they have high hopes for in Josh McPake and Kai Kennedy.

Riquelme picking a move to Ibrox may see him get caught in the shuffle with other young wingers, whereas the path to playing time at Celtic may not be quite so difficult.

Celtic allowed Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan to go in January, Maryan Shved is a forgotten man, and Mohamed Elyounoussi is only on loan from Southampton.

They do have prospects like Armstrong Oko-Flex and Jack Aitchison, but they're not quite as close to first-team football as McPake and Kennedy are at Rangers.

19-year-old Riquelme needs to pick a club where he can play first-team football, and Rangers' focus on bringing through McPake and Kennedy should just make the Spaniard think strongly about a move to Parkhead – especially given the silverware he could be a part of with the Bhoys.