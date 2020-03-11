'Not a hard man': Gabby Agbonlahor makes claim about Celtic man

Gabby Agbonlahor has shared his thoughts on Celtic midfielder Scott Brown.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Celtic captain Scott Brown is the 'total opposite' off the field of play, as he told Stadium Astro.

Agbonlahor played with Brown for Celtic and Villa legend Stiliyan Petrov's charity match in 2018, where he got to know the Scotsman in person and stated that he's 'not a hard man' off the field of play, but more of a 'joker'.

On the field of play, Brown is a marshal, nothing gets by him and he leads from the front, as his record and trophies at Parkhead prove.

But former Premier League hitman, Agbonlahor, who has now retired, thinks that putting the Celtic shirt on makes Brown into the tough individual he is.

“I played with Scott Brown in the Celtic-Petrov game, but even playing with him, he's a joker,” Agbonlahor told Stadium Astro.

“He's not serious or a hard-man or anything like that. But on the pitch he is. But off the pitch, he is a happy guy and laughing, he's not the same person at all to what he is on it.

“He's the total opposite. But he must go on the pitch and think 'I have got the Celtic colours on now, I'm the hard man and I'm the centre midfielder. I am going to be that man on the pitch, but when I leave it, I am the joker'”

Brown's character will be tested once again at the weekend when Celtic take on their bitter rivals in a crucial SPFL clash.

Whilst Celtic will feel the title race is done and dusted – their 13-point lead is proof of that – Rangers will think they are still in with a chance, but defeat will well and truly end their hopes.

Brown has lifted the Treble treble for Celtic in recent seasons and he may well be lifting three trophies in total once again.