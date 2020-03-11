Noel Whelan names Leeds star who won't contribute at all

The high-profile Leeds United addition has played a little over half a game of football so far.

Noel Whelan has questioned Leeds United's decision to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Whites arguably pulled off the coup of the January window as far as Championship signings go by nabbing the 22-year-old French striker on a half-season loan.

Thing is, the Leipzig-owned hitman has only managed 48 minutes of senior football for Leeds since joining and has been left out of the squad in weeks gone by.

With only nine games to go, it seems unlikely that the injured Augustin will be a massive factor in whether Leeds - who have a seven-point cushion in the top two - make it into the Premier League.

And former United marksman Whelan believes that his old club got it horribly wrong in signing him in the first place.

He said to BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Huddersfield this past weekend: "He's going to do nothing, we said that. You bought an unfit striker who's overweight. What are you doing?"

The Whites reportedly have an obligation to sign him on a permanent basis if they win promotion into the top flight, irrespective of his contribution.

However, the financial benefits of making it back into the Premier League mean that the West Yorkshire club could easily afford the £19.4 million needed to sign him outright this summer [Bild].