On My Block: Who is Nico Evers-Swindell? Age, wife and previous roles

Nico Evers-Swindell drops in for On My Block season 3.

The series was created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and was first introduced to audiences back in March 2018 with an impressive first season. An even better batch of episodes arrived in March 2019 and renewal came just a month later.

Favourites like Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Julio Macias recently returned in the highly anticipated third season, but let's take a moment to spotlight another performer...

Nico Evers-Swindell stars in On My Block

The character of Bryan Whitman returns in the first episode of season 3 after appearing in chapter sixteen of the previous season.

He is played by Nico Evers-Swindell.

Bryan is married to Julia and the pair share two children, daughter Hayden and Son Cooper. His step-daughter is Monse.

As for Nico himself, he married American actress Megan Ferguson in 2011, who is known for roles in the likes of such films as Bad Moms (she played Tessa), Suburbicon (June), The Disaster Artist (Jessie), The Fundamentals of Caring (Peaches) and Love & Other Drugs (Farrah).

So, other than On My Block, what else has Nico been in?

On My Block's Nico Evers-Swindell: Movies & TV

Nico Evers-Swindell has been on screens since 2008, the year he appeared in an episode of Law & Order (he played Eric), the TV movie The Secret Game (#6 Duke Medical) and series Guiding Light (Messenger).

His next role came in the 2010 movie Edge of Darkness (State Trooper #2) starring Mel Gibson and directed by Martin Campbell.

He would go on to star in other films such as 2013's Parkland (Rufus Youngblood) with Zac Efron and 2018's White Rabbit, but much of his work is over on the small screen.

Across his career, he's showcased his talents in such TV efforts as Grimm (Kenneth), Manhattan Love Story (Tucker), American Horror Story (Craig) The Office (Cpl. Miller), The Magicians (Umber/Nigel), In the Dark (Bradley), Arrested Development (Officer Howell), American Crime Story (Phil), Strangers (Nico), Minutes (Curtis) and Veep (Colt).

Actor Nico Evers-Swindell from 'Maude' attends The IMDb Studio at The Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

Is Nico Evers-Swindell on Instagram?

No, Nico Evers-Swindell isn't on Instagram.

He is on Twitter and you can find him over at @EversSwindell; he has over 1,100 followers, and if that doesn't seem like a lot, that's because he hasn't posted since back in February 2016!

So, perhaps he's just not too fussed about social media. Then again, as long as he's busy with work then the fans will be kept happy regardless.

As for the future, he's set to play Harry in the forthcoming TV series Woman Up and Nate in Robbie, which is currently in pre-production.

