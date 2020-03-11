Newcastle United reportedly face strong competition for £17.5m striker Myron Boadu

Newcastle United have been linked with Myron Boadu.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are showing an interest in reported Newcastle United target Myron Boadu.

The 19-year-old striker is attracting attention for his stunning form.

Boadu has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, while posting a further eight assists. He is scoring at a rate of one goal every 139 minutes.

Newcastle have been linked with the AZ Alkmaar striker in recent weeks.

According to 90Min, the Magpies are looking to solve their goal scoring woes this summer with a move for the Dutchman tipped for an international bow.

Steve Bruce’s side are on course to preserve their Premier League status.

Newcastle have 35 points on the board from 29 games. They are eight points clear of the relegation zone following their latest win at Southampton.

The Magpies, however, have struggled for goals. They are the joint-lowest scorers in the top-flight, scoring just 25 times alongside Norwich City.

Big-money summer signing Joelinton has scored just one Premier League goal all season.

Badu has the speed, strength and movement to be a big hit.

Newcastle, however, face competition for his signature with Calciomercato claiming AZ Alkmaar are seeking a £17.5 million fee.