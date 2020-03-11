Quick links

Newcastle United

Newcastle star raves over duo who haven't played in PL all season

Sam Preston
Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United...
Martin Dubravka has backed Newcastle's backup goalkeepers to shine in his absence.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United celebrates with teammate Martin Dubravka and Manager, Steve Bruce after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle...

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has suffered an injury blow but backed the Magpies' reserve goalkeepers to fill in ably while he's out.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dubravka underlined the faith he has in the ability of Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow to do the job between the sticks.

 

He said: "I'm quite confident that my team mates, whether it's Karl or Rob, will definitely play very well. Now I'm going to support them from the stands. They show it on the pitch - Karl has shown it in the cup games - so I'm definitely confident and comfortable with whichever of the keepers will be in goal.

"I'm going to support them because they provide fantastic support for me as well. It means a lot because even Karl came to me the next day and asked how it was. You don't have that connection always. Obviously this is a chance for them now but it's good because we are still not safe and I'm quite sure that they will show their ability and show their levels."

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United during the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

The life of a backup goalkeeper can be a tricky one because of the long periods without playing and training through the week and seldom playing at the weekend.

Darlow has had games in the cup competitions, where he hasn't let the club down, and Elliot offers Premier League experience should another injury crop up.

Newcastle also have Freddie Woodman out on loan at Swansea at present, so they are well-stocked between the posts.

West Ham's Roberto showed it can be tough for stand-in stoppers to come in cold but Darlow's experience of the English top flight should prevent that becoming a problem.

Robert Elliot of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

