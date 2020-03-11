Newcastle star raves over duo who haven't played in PL all season

Martin Dubravka has backed Newcastle's backup goalkeepers to shine in his absence.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has suffered an injury blow but backed the Magpies' reserve goalkeepers to fill in ably while he's out.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dubravka underlined the faith he has in the ability of Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow to do the job between the sticks.

He said: "I'm quite confident that my team mates, whether it's Karl or Rob, will definitely play very well. Now I'm going to support them from the stands. They show it on the pitch - Karl has shown it in the cup games - so I'm definitely confident and comfortable with whichever of the keepers will be in goal.

"I'm going to support them because they provide fantastic support for me as well. It means a lot because even Karl came to me the next day and asked how it was. You don't have that connection always. Obviously this is a chance for them now but it's good because we are still not safe and I'm quite sure that they will show their ability and show their levels."

The life of a backup goalkeeper can be a tricky one because of the long periods without playing and training through the week and seldom playing at the weekend.

Darlow has had games in the cup competitions, where he hasn't let the club down, and Elliot offers Premier League experience should another injury crop up.

Newcastle also have Freddie Woodman out on loan at Swansea at present, so they are well-stocked between the posts.

West Ham's Roberto showed it can be tough for stand-in stoppers to come in cold but Darlow's experience of the English top flight should prevent that becoming a problem.