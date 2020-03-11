Mourinho says Spurs would be a better team if reported £17m target was in their squad

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly offered the chance to sign Emil Forsberg in January.

Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that Tottenham Hotspur would be a stronger team with Emil Forsberg at the club.

AftonBladet suggested that Tottenham were interested in signing Forsberg for £17 million in January.

Forsberg is said to want a move to the Premier League, and Tottenham were able to see his talents first-hand last night.

The Swede came off the bench and scored with his first touch, as Tottenham were beaten 3-0 in Germany.

And Mourinho admitted after the game that Forsberg would get game-time at Tottenham currently.

“All the players that were on the Leipzig bench, in my team they would play,” Mourinho said.

“Forsberg would play, Poulsen would play. In this moment they would all play in my team because we don't have so that is a big problem. I know that automatically our team would improve next season with these players. We also know we have to improve in other areas. I am not going to tell you exactly the way I analyse things.”

Tottenham are so low on numbers that Forsberg undoubtedly would be played for Mourinho’s men right now.

Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane are all out injured, which leaves Mourinho’s attacking options looking very short.

Tottenham’s defeat against Leipzig means that they have lost their last five matches in a row, with their form becoming a real concern.