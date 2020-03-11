Manager raves about the 20-year-old striker Lennon brought to Celtic for free

Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi is out on loan at Dunfermline.

Celtic were expected to bring in a striker over the summer, but their attacking addition wasn't quite what fans were thinking about.

The Bhoys moved to sign Jonathan Afolabi on a free transfer after he chose to leave Southampton, making the move to Parkhead after just five appearances for the Saints in the EFL Trophy.

A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Afolabi has some potential, but fans were looking for a striker to make an immediate impact rather than one for the future.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the 20-year-old has yet to even make his Celtic debut, and he was loaned out by the Bhoys just days before the January transfer deadline.

Dunfermline swooped to sign Afolabi, taking him on loan for the rest of the season – and the early signs have been very positive for all concerned.

Afolabi now has two goals in five games for Dunfermline, but his workload is set to increase after the news that star striker Kevin Nisbet will now be out of action for a lengthy spell.

Afolabi will be relied upon to score regularly for Dunfermline, and boss Stevie Crawford has now told the Daily Record that whilst Afolabi is still seeking match fitness, he must now lead the line as Dunfermline's main striker.

Crawford hailed the way he uses his body and links up play, which is all very encouraging from a Celtic perspective as they look to see signs that Afolabi can be a first-team player one day.

“Jonathan will still be searching for match fitness, he came in, we had a couple of games and then we had a two or three-week break,” said Crawford. “He now finds himself leading the line. He uses his body well, he brings players into the game and he has managed to score two goals, so long may that continue.”

“I can remember what it was like for myself being 17, 18, 19 years of age. You are ready and waiting to get in there and take that opportunity,” he added.