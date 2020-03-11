'Made the offer before': Aston Villa legend says he's willing to help coach Smith's players

Aston Villa suffered a demoralising 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Leicester City on Monday night.

Aston Villa legend, Shaun Teale, has offered to help out Dean Smith's players on the training field after their struggles continued in the Premier League on Monday night.

Teale, who was part of Villa's League Cup winning team in 1994, stated on his personal Twitter account that he 'made the offer' to the club before their last relegation and he is willing to offer a helping hand once again.

Despite suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final over a week ago, many were hoping that inspiring performance would help lift the club in their next match, but instead, their performances become worse, including their quite abject defending.

Four goals conceded at the King Power Stadium, mistakes re-surfacing once again, and defending set-pieces like an under-15's side, it has been a pretty bleak few days for the club.

But former Villa defender, Teale, has stated on his personal Twitter account that if the club wants his help, he is there for them, as he also believes zonal marking is a problem in Smith's system because there's 'no responsibility'.

I actually made the offer before our last relegation. but always happy to help as would other ex players — shaun teale (@ShaunTeale) March 11, 2020

yes ...no responsibility — shaun teale (@ShaunTeale) March 11, 2020

What makes matters worse is that it now seems that Smith's job is on the line, with a heavy defeat against Chelsea on Saturday putting his job at risk, according to The Telegraph.

Sacking a manager during the season is the norm, but getting rid of a manager with less than 10 games of the season to go is an almighty risk even if Villa have lost four games on the bounce.

The club would then have to bring a fresh face in and he won't have much time to work with the players, but if the performances continue to go off the rails then the owners cannot be blamed for being so ruthless.