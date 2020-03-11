Who is k.leefox? Meet TikTok’s 'black Scarlett Johansson' on Twitter and Instagram

TikTok star, k.leefox, is being compared to Scarlett Johansson after fans spot a striking resemblance.

The world of social media is often criticised for sewing division into society with sites like Twitter being blamed for most of the world's ills.

However, on some rare occasions, social media sites can actually be a force for good and in a recent example has actually united people on the internet.

Fans on the site have recently unearthed a creator who happens to bear a striking resemblance to a certain high-profile actress and in typical fashion, the internet has gone wild.

ALSO TRENDING: Meet 'OK Boomer' girl on Instagram

Who is k.leefox on TikTok?

TikTok star, k.leefox - whose real name is Kaylee Michelle Petrus according to her social media channels - has recently gone viral after she posted a video to the site showing off her remarkable resemblance to the Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson.

In the TikTok, Kaylee pulls a number of poses that mimick Scar Jo in various Marvel films and the likeness between the two is uncanny, especially with Kaylee's hair styled to look just like Scarlett's.

Meet the Scarlett Johansson lookalike on social media

The 19-year-old social media star has grown a sizable following on the site TikTok, no doubt helped by the recent revelation about her resemblance to one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

On TikTok, Kaylee has just shy of 20,000 followers at the time of writing and we're sure that number will be increasing before long.

Away from TikTok, Kaylee is also active on Twitter and Instagram where she has 5,000 and 25,000 followers respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K.Lee (@k.lee_michelle_petrus_) on Nov 8, 2019 at 10:47pm PST

Fans have their say on the resemblance

It's safe to say that the emergence of Scarlett Johansson's double has been a huge talking point online with plenty of fans voicing their opinion on social media.

One Twitter user commented: "Scarjo finally reached her goal and became a woc"

While another added: "She’s who Scarlet Johansson thinks she is"

And finally, two more Twitter fans combined to say that Kaylee looked like "Scarlett Johansson but with flavor" and "spice."