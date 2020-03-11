Exploring Jack Whitehall's Jungle Cruise character: New trailer raises fan curiosity!

Fans are curious about Jack Whitehall's Jungle Cruise character after new trailer emerges.

Who's ready for an adventure?

As if we have to ask! We all love going to the cinema and immersing ourselves in a film, but sometimes you just can't beat a good ol' fashioned blockbuster to provide exhilarating escapism.

Disney has always been associated with transporting audiences off to exciting and compelling worlds and this year they show no signs of slowing their stride.

Of course, we're set to be plunged back into the MCU with their highly anticipated Phase Four, kickstarting with Scarlett Johansson's well-deserved solo vehicle Black Widow.

It's not all superheroes though, as director Jaume Collet-Serra is all aboard a big, bold adaptation of Jungle Cruise.

Translating the thrills of going on the Disneyland theme park ride to the big screen actually makes sense. There are a lot of potential avenues to explore with such a movie, as the recently surfaced trailer so well illustrates...

Disney's Jungle Cruise: Jack Whitehall appears in trailer

A jungle voyage starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious franchise) and beloved comedian Jack Whitehall?

Yeah, that's all you have to say!

The trailer sells this as an old fashioned, high-concept adventure film with clear influence from the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean, 2001's Atlantis: The Lost Empire and the more recent success, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel.

Our friendly travellers are in search of a tree with the power to heal all, but obviously, creatures, mystical foes and human antagonists threaten to get in the way of its discovery.

It looks like great fun, but let's focus on Jack Whitehall's character for a moment...

Jungle Cruise: Jack Whitehall's character

Yes, Jack Whitehall's character in Jungle Cruise is gay, as reported by The Guardian.

Shedding more light, a report from The Sun highlighted the performer's role in the film, expressing: "he is playing a gay man – one who is hugely effete, very camp and very funny.”

However, you wouldn't guess from the recent trailer, considering he's only given one word of dialogue and is only briefly introduced through a few shots. His body language suggests he's less seasoned to the threats of the jungle and will bring more comic relief to the story. In the trailer we see him punch an enemy and it's played for laughs, which makes us think that's pretty out of character for him.

As for a name, he is called McGregor Houghton and is the brother of Emily Blunt's protagonist, Lily Houghton.

When it was originally announced that McGregor would be the first openly gay character in a Disney film, there was controversy surrounding the actor's own sexuality, with some online arguing that it should be a gay man cast instead.

Twitter reacts to Jack Whitehall in Jungle Cruise trailer

A number of audiences have taken to Twitter to offer further thoughts in the wake of the trailer, with most feeling that his role in the film feels curiously downplayed.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@jackwhitehall It is disappointing that you are barely featured in the JUNGLE CRUISE trailer. Only a couple of brief shots of you looking sweaty, flustered and frightened in some natty wardrobe, but no speaking lines. — THE FUTURIST! (@T_FUTURIST) March 10, 2020

@GraceRandolph Is it just me or, after seeing the latest Jungle Cruise trailer, the studio is kind of trying not to bring too much attention to Jack Whitehall's character? — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) March 10, 2020

Hey @jackwhitehall why didn’t you get a name credit in the Jungle Cruise trailer you definitely deserve it — Tom Harris (@TheAnnoyingTom) March 11, 2020

Jack Whitehall was featured in the full length trailer for the Jungle Cruise about two times without any lines. Just like the teaser trailer, no lines. pic.twitter.com/TdeP1QLCxO — Michelle C (@ElleMCo) March 10, 2020

Still no dialogue from Jack Whitehall's character in the second Jungle Cruise trailer, not a good sign — Lily of Rivia (@LilyLaina) March 11, 2020

