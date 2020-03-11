Jose Mourinho drops Tottenham transfer hint, praises 'dominant' Spurs target

Tottenham Hotspur may be in need of some new blood this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he knows he must improve a number of areas of his squad this summer.

Spurs were in action on Tuesday night, taking on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash as they looked to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit.

Sadly for Mourinho and co, Spurs were swatted aside by the German outfit, with Marcel Sabitzer scoring twice in the first half before Emil Forsberg added another late on.

A 3-0 defeat on the night means Spurs crash out 4-0 on aggregate, and Mourinho probably can't wait for this season to end – for two reasons.

The first being that key men like Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn will be back then, and secondly because Mourinho will be able to do more work in the transfer market.

Immediately after last night's game, Mourinho noted that his team would improve next season with his injured players returning, but also hinted that he will be improving other areas.

Mourinho hinted that he already knows them, but wouldn't reveal which positions he will be targeting, even though he will surely be going for a centre back, right back, defensive midfielder and striker.

Mourinho did also praise a number of Leipzig players, including defender Dayot Upamecano – a player Tottenham were interested in earlier this season according to Bleacher Report – with the Spurs boss branding him 'dominant'.

“All the players that were on the Leipzig bench, in my team they would play. Forsberg would play, Poulsen would play. In this moment they would all play in my team because we don't have so that is a big problem,” said Mourinho. “I know that automatically our team would improve next season with these players. We also know we have to improve in other areas. I am not going to tell you exactly the way I analyse things.”

“In the first and second goal we concede – the third goal is nothing, doesn't mean anything – I saw the mistakes and I saw why we made the mistakes,” said Mourinho. “And I saw why Halstenberg, Upamecano and Klostermann were dominant. In every duel they were dominant. We have our problems and they don't end in injuries,” he added.