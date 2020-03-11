Jenas suggests he was expecting one Spurs player to perform much better last night

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon was handed a rare start by Jose Mourinho against RB Leipzig.

Jermaine Jenas was surprised that Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon didn’t look more energetic on the pitch last night.

Speaking to BT Sport, Jenas suggested that Sessegnon wasn’t as lively as he expected during Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The youngster was handed a rare chance to start for Jose Mourinho’s side, but failed to really make an impression.

The left-back struggled throughout the contest, as Spurs were dumped out of Europe.

And Jenas said: “He looks short as well tonight Sessegnon. He's not had that energy you would expect. But he’s coming back from injury so it’s going to take him a while.”

Sessegnon was one of the few Tottenham players who should have been fresh yesterday.

The teenager has not featured much recently, but it seems unlikely that he will have done enough to nail down a spot at left-back in Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Sessegnon didn’t impact the game much in an attacking sense against Leipzig, and he also struggled defensively on what was a tricky evening for Spurs.

Tottenham are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Manchester United.