Jamie Redknapp so happy with news from Liverpool about £20m star

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in...
Jordan Henderson could make his return for Liverpool tonight.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is available for selection tonight.

The Reds skipper hasn't played for the club in any competition since losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid last month.

Atletico visit Anfield tonight as Liverpool look to move into the quarter-final despite their narrow deficit.

Klopp's side have struggled in a big way without their influential midfielder, who wasn't available for the 3-0 defeat by Watford or the 2-0 reverse to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

 

But the German manager confirmed that he could play tonight if he selects him, and former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has written in The Mail that it's a potentially-priceless boost.

He wrote: "Do not underestimate the impact that would have for this team. The Liverpool captain, who has made a habit of lifting trophies for this club, is great at setting the tempo in games and making sure everyone is on it. He will be desperate to give his all on what could be another special night at Anfield now, too. Henderson is Liverpool’s leader."

The proof is in the pudding with regards to Henderson, a £20 million signing in 2011 [Telegraph].

It's no coincidence that Liverpool's form nosedived once he was out of the squad through injury and Redknapp is right in saying that it could be a huge plus for the reigning European champions, if he plays that is.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates following his sides victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

