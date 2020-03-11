Quick links

Everton

'I'm sorry Carlo': Ex-England manager pin-points problems with Everton's tactics

Amir Mir
Carlo Ancelotti during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Carlo Ancelotti has produced mixed results and performances since becoming Everton manager.

Duncan Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Sven-Goran Eriksson has claimed that the problem with Carlo Ancelotti's 4-4-2 formation at Everton is that there is 'too much space' all over the pitch.

Speaking during his punditry stint for Sky Sports (10/03/20 at 19:35 pm), the former England manager believes during Everton's thrashing at Stamford Bridge, the Merseyside club had a 'really' off-day. 

Since Ancelotti walked through the doors of Goodison Park, the goals have been flying in, especially from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has found his feet under the Italian. 

 

But Eriksson, who knows the 4-4-2 system pretty well, apologised to Ancelotti as he stated that he provided a 'bad example' of how to play that system during Everton's last Premier League outing. 

"But it was a really 'no' [off] day for Ancelotti [against Chelsea]," Eriksson told MNF. "A really, really 'no' [off day]. He is a specialist in 4-4-2.

"Not only with me, but with [Arrigo] Sacchi [AC Milan legendry manager] because with Sacchi, it was always 4-4-2. But the big problem area is the distance between the striker, midfield and defenders. It's too far. It's space all over. Behind strikers. Behind midfielders. 

"It's too much space. It doesn't really matter what system you use if you don't keep the team together. That's a must. And I'm sorry Carlo, this was not a good example of how to play 4-4-2." 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton applauds the Everton fans before the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, England.

It needs to be remembered that this isn't Ancelotti's team and during the winter transfer window, the club didn't bring in any players to aide the Italian. 

But there are a lot of positives to take from what Ancelotti has done, from the attacking football on show to the performances of individual players. 

The two perhaps standouts have been Calvert-Lewin, who missed a guilt-edge chance to score at the weekend, and Mason Holgate, as both could potentially earn England calls because of their performances. 

Everton's Mason Holgate holds off the challenge from Chelsea's Olivier Giroud during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in...

