'I'm concerned': Hoddle says Tottenham man has 'lost his self belief'

Former Tottenham boss Glenn Hoddle fears Jose Mourinho has lost faith in his own ability and needs to look at himself before embarking on a rebuild of the Tottenham squad.

Speaking on BT Sport after Spurs were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 last night, Hoddle expressed his worries as a fan.

Hoddle said: "You don't do that (criticise players in public). You do that in-house. It depends on the attitude of the player. More concerning for me is how the team is set up. I don't see a team pressing together, confident on the ball, they're just bobbing along. They're just hoping. I'm concerned.

"As a Spurs man, I just wondered 'has he lost his mojo? Has he lost his self belief?' I really hope he hasn't. He does need a rebuild, he needs to rebuild that team in the way he's going to put them out there. It's a real tough time. They didn't plan to lose the (Champions League) final last year. It wasn't thought about."

Mourinho's confidence has always appeared bulletproof but he must be aware his reputation took a battering at Chelsea and Manchester United, where he was sacked mid-season both times.

He's already trying to protect his own standing, making excuses for his side's poor form. Injuries are playing a part but there's no clear idea of what Spurs are trying to do.

That's on Mourinho and in contrast to Julian Nagelsmann, it's clear who represents the future of modern football and who seems to have been left behind.

Hoddle is right to have his doubts and is Mourinho the man to help the host of players who have arrived at Spurs and struggled settle in? The evidence suggests not.