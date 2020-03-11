'I'd be very upset': Some West Ham fans react after hearing Leeds want 23-year-old

Leeds United are reportedly in the race to sign Josh Cullen.

West Ham United are seemingly looking to develop more young players, but that stance may be seriously tested this summer.

Firstly, the Hammers need to make a decision on Grady Diangana, with West Bromwich Albion no doubt keen to sign the winger after his superb displays in the Championship this season.

Another homegrown talent is attracting interest, with West Ham potentially needing to make a decision on the future of midfielder Josh Cullen.

The 23-year-old joined West Ham at the age of just nine, but has only ever managed nine first-team appearances for the club.

For more than 18 months, Cullen has been on loan at Charlton Athletic, and it seems that his performances for the Addicks are now attracting major interest.

The Daily Mail claim that Leeds United want to sign Cullen, but so do Bournemouth, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, with West Ham activating a one-year option in his contract.

It would be a shame to see West Ham offload him without really giving him much of a chance, and fans don't want to see him sold this summer.

Fans believe that Cullen should be Mark Noble's successor in midfield, adding that West Ham have to keep him unless they can use him in a deal for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, with some claiming they would be upset if Cullen went and think he would be better than Carlos Sanchez.

Make weight in deal for Phillips (Leeds) or Lewis (Norwich). — David Clerihew (@DavidClerihew) March 11, 2020

Hopefully Marc Noble replacement

Don't be in a hurry to sell Josh

Give him a chance — stephen field (@stephenfield515) March 11, 2020

Have to keep him he’s class and can make the Step up — Oliver Bruton (@olliebruton) March 11, 2020

So we should keep him — fog464 (@fog464) March 10, 2020

Don’t let him go — Lucas (@EllYouSeeAyeEss) March 10, 2020

Wouldn’t mind him going on loan to a Norwich or someone who gets relegated — WestHamFan_ (@WestHam45596526) March 10, 2020

Would rather just keep him in place of Sanchez — will earle (@willearle_) March 10, 2020

I'd be very upset if Leeds Or West Brom get Cullen & use him in PL.

Cullen isn't the best but has passion, grit, local lad loves the club & much better cover then Sanchez or Wilshere & significantly lower wages. https://t.co/rf6o9gpCpI — Joshua (@SchroerJr) March 11, 2020