'I'd be very upset': Some West Ham fans react after hearing Leeds want 23-year-old

Leeds United are reportedly in the race to sign Josh Cullen.
West Ham United are seemingly looking to develop more young players, but that stance may be seriously tested this summer.
Firstly, the Hammers need to make a decision on Grady Diangana, with West Bromwich Albion no doubt keen to sign the winger after his superb displays in the Championship this season.
Another homegrown talent is attracting interest, with West Ham potentially needing to make a decision on the future of midfielder Josh Cullen.
The 23-year-old joined West Ham at the age of just nine, but has only ever managed nine first-team appearances for the club.
For more than 18 months, Cullen has been on loan at Charlton Athletic, and it seems that his performances for the Addicks are now attracting major interest.
The Daily Mail claim that Leeds United want to sign Cullen, but so do Bournemouth, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, with West Ham activating a one-year option in his contract.
It would be a shame to see West Ham offload him without really giving him much of a chance, and fans don't want to see him sold this summer.
Fans believe that Cullen should be Mark Noble's successor in midfield, adding that West Ham have to keep him unless they can use him in a deal for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, with some claiming they would be upset if Cullen went and think he would be better than Carlos Sanchez.
Keep him #future— S66FAC (@S66FAC) March 11, 2020
Make weight in deal for Phillips (Leeds) or Lewis (Norwich).— David Clerihew (@DavidClerihew) March 11, 2020
Hopefully Marc Noble replacement— stephen field (@stephenfield515) March 11, 2020
Don't be in a hurry to sell Josh
Give him a chance
Have to keep him he’s class and can make the Step up— Oliver Bruton (@olliebruton) March 11, 2020
So we should keep him— fog464 (@fog464) March 10, 2020
Don’t let him go— Lucas (@EllYouSeeAyeEss) March 10, 2020
Wouldn’t mind him going on loan to a Norwich or someone who gets relegated— WestHamFan_ (@WestHam45596526) March 10, 2020
Would rather just keep him in place of Sanchez— will earle (@willearle_) March 10, 2020
I'd be very upset if Leeds Or West Brom get Cullen & use him in PL.— Joshua (@SchroerJr) March 11, 2020
Cullen isn't the best but has passion, grit, local lad loves the club & much better cover then Sanchez or Wilshere & significantly lower wages. https://t.co/rf6o9gpCpI
Have something to tell us about this article?