'I'd be very upset': Some West Ham fans react after hearing Leeds want 23-year-old

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are reportedly in the race to sign Josh Cullen.

West Ham United are seemingly looking to develop more young players, but that stance may be seriously tested this summer.

Firstly, the Hammers need to make a decision on Grady Diangana, with West Bromwich Albion no doubt keen to sign the winger after his superb displays in the Championship this season.

Another homegrown talent is attracting interest, with West Ham potentially needing to make a decision on the future of midfielder Josh Cullen.

 

The 23-year-old joined West Ham at the age of just nine, but has only ever managed nine first-team appearances for the club.

For more than 18 months, Cullen has been on loan at Charlton Athletic, and it seems that his performances for the Addicks are now attracting major interest.

The Daily Mail claim that Leeds United want to sign Cullen, but so do Bournemouth, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, with West Ham activating a one-year option in his contract.

It would be a shame to see West Ham offload him without really giving him much of a chance, and fans don't want to see him sold this summer.

Fans believe that Cullen should be Mark Noble's successor in midfield, adding that West Ham have to keep him unless they can use him in a deal for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, with some claiming they would be upset if Cullen went and think he would be better than Carlos Sanchez.

