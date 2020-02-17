How to watch the 2020 F1 season in the UK: TV channel and live stream special offers

The 2020 Formula One season is almost here.

After several months off for the winter break and six days of testing, life is quickly being pumped back into the world of F1 as the 10 teams ready themselves for the first Grand Prix of the new season.

2020 promises to be a record-breaking year for Formula 1 as the championship celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Not only are Mercedes gunning for their seventh consecutive constructors' title but Lewis Hamilton could match Michael Schumacher's long-standing championship and race wins records.

It promises to be a fascinating season but just how can fans tune in to the action?

RICH ENERGY: Drive to Survive lifts lid on controversial F1 sponsor

How to watch

For fans in the UK, the only way to watch live coverage of every practice and qualifying session and race is via Sky Sports F1, with highlights also appearing on F1's official YouTube channel.

For fans who want to watch F1 on free-to-air TV, their only option will once again be Channel 4 which is due to show highlights from each race in 2020 as well offering live coverage for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Some international viewers may have access to F1 TV, an app where fans can stream the action direct from Formula One itself, but this feature is not available in the UK.

Getting access to Sky Sports F1

To get access to Sky Sports F1 on TV, you'll need a Sky Sports package from the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.

Alternatively, Sky Sports F1 is also available to stream via the Now TV app which is available on PCs, mobiles, some smart TVs, as well as games consoles and the Now TV and Apple TV boxes.

At the time of writing, a Sky Sports monthly pass on Now TV will cost £33.99.

Meanwhile, a weekly pass is priced at £14.98 and finally, a day pass will set you back £9.98.

However, F1 fans can make use of a special Now TV offer, the Formula 1 season ticket. For a one-off payment of £198, fans can get access to all of Sky Sports (not just Sky Sports F1) for the duration of the whole F1 season. This offer, which runs until March 31st, equates to just £9 per race.

2020 Formula 1 calendar

March 13th - 15th | Australian Grand Prix

March 20th - 22nd | Bahrain Grand Prix

April 3rd - 5th | Vietnamese Grand Prix

May 1st - 3rd | Dutch Grand Prix

May 8th - 10th | Spanish Grand Prix

May 21st - 24th | Monaco Grand Prix

June 5th - 7th | Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 12th - 14th | Canadian Grand Prix

July 3rd - 5th | Austrian Grand Prix

July 17th - 19th | British Grand Prix

July 31st - August 2nd | Hungarian Grand Prix

August 28th - 30th | Belgian Grand Prix

September 4th - 6th | Italian Grand Prix

September 18th - 20th | Singapore Grand Prix

September 25th - 27th | Russian Grand Prix

October 9th - 11th | Japanese Grand Prix

October 23rd - 25th | United States Grand Prix

October 30th - November 1st | Mexico City Grand Prix

November 13th - 15th | Brazilian Grand Prix

November 27th - 29th | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Postponed | Chinese Grand Prix