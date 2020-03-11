How to watch the 2020 Australian Grand Prix: Formula 1 TV channel and live stream options

The 2020 Formula 1 season is almost here with the Australian Grand Prix gearing up to host the first race of the new campaign.

After months away from our screens, Formula 1 is about to roar back into life as the first Grand Prix of the 2020 season looms.

The season is set to be a thriller and has the potential to be a record-breaking year for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton as they both chase their seventh world championship title.

After six days of testing in Barcelona, Mercedes are once again looking like the red hot favourites but the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari can never truly be discounted.

The action gets underway with practice on March 13th before race day itself arrives on March 15th but just how can fans in the UK tune in?

The 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Thanks to the time difference down under, fans hoping to catch each F1 session live will be in for some very late nights or very early mornings.

Practice 1 | March 13th 1:00am (12:00pm)

Practice 2 | March 13th 5:00am (4:00pm)

Practice 3 | March 14th 3:00am (2:00pm)

Qualifying | March 14th 6:00am (5:00pm)

Race | March 15th 5:10am (4:10pm)

Time shown are GMT with local time in Australia shown in brackets.

Thankfully, TV outlets in the UK will be repeating the sessions at more reasonable times during the day.

Turn 1 action at the 2019 Australian GP

Where to watch

For fans hoping to tune in to the new season of Formula 1, there are two options available.

Sky Sports F1 will be showing every practice session, qualifying session and race across the whole of the F1 season live but this obviously comes with a cost.

For fans wanting to watch on free-to-air TV, Channel 4 will once again be showing qualifying and race highlights at each event in the 2020 season as well as showing live coverage at the British Grand Prix.

How to watch Sky Sports F1

To get access to Sky Sports F1 on TV, you'll need a Sky Sports package from the likes of Sky, Virgin or BT TV.

Alternatively, Sky Sports F1 is also available to stream via the Now TV streaming service which is available on PCs, mobiles, LG smart TVs, as well as games consoles and the Now TV and Apple TV boxes.

At the time of writing, a Sky Sports monthly pass on Now TV costs £33.99.

Meanwhile, a weekly pass is priced at £14.98 and finally, a day pass will set you back £9.98.

However, F1 fans can make use of a special Now TV offer, the Formula 1 season ticket. For a one-off payment of £198, fans can get access to all of Sky Sports (not just Sky Sports F1) for the duration of the whole F1 season. This offer, which runs until March 31st, equates to just £9 per race.

