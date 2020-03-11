Quick links

'Hello relegation': Some Newcastle fans gutted with news coming out of St. James' Park

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka looks set to miss most the rest of the campaign.

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United...

Newcastle United fans have been left gutted after the BBC reported that Martin Dubravka will be out until April with injury.

Newcastle stopper Dubravka has been the most over-worked goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, with his performances drawing plenty of praise.

 

The Slovakian international has been one of the major reasons why Newcastle have kept such a tight defence.

But Steve Bruce won’t be able to call upon Dubravka for the next few weeks, as a result of a knee complaint.

And Newcastle fans are worried with the news coming out of St. James’ Park.

With Dubravka out, Karl Darlow is set to replace him in Newcastle’s goal.

Darlow is solid back-up, but there is no doubting he is a downgrade on Dubravka.

Thankfully for Newcastle, Bruce’s side are currently well clear of relegation trouble, and sit in 13th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

