'Hello relegation': Some Newcastle fans gutted with news coming out of St. James' Park

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka looks set to miss most the rest of the campaign.

Newcastle United fans have been left gutted after the BBC reported that Martin Dubravka will be out until April with injury.

Newcastle stopper Dubravka has been the most over-worked goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, with his performances drawing plenty of praise.

The Slovakian international has been one of the major reasons why Newcastle have kept such a tight defence.

But Steve Bruce won’t be able to call upon Dubravka for the next few weeks, as a result of a knee complaint.

And Newcastle fans are worried with the news coming out of St. James’ Park.

And.............hello relegation — ohio toon (@OhioToon) March 11, 2020

Not good at all, speedy recovery MD. Bring back @the_dilsh ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ — Geordie1661 (@geordie1661) March 11, 2020

Big opportunity for Karl Darlow. — Barry Blakely (@BarryBlakely) March 11, 2020

Relegated — Tony Henderson (@tonyhenderson73) March 11, 2020

Thank god we have points on the board — Ash Stephenson (@ashtoon92) March 11, 2020

With Dubravka out, Karl Darlow is set to replace him in Newcastle’s goal.

Darlow is solid back-up, but there is no doubting he is a downgrade on Dubravka.

Thankfully for Newcastle, Bruce’s side are currently well clear of relegation trouble, and sit in 13th place in the Premier League table.