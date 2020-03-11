'Still ain't coming back': Some Liverpool fans laud comments by £21m player

Emre Can represented Liverpool for a four-year period before leaving the club in 2018.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have lauded Emre Can after he shared that he turned down the chance to play for their bitter rivals because of his connections with the Anfield club.

During the January transfer window, Can left Juventus for German side Dortmund for £21 million [BBC Sport], but the former Liverpool man could have moved to Old Trafford, as reported by The Daily Mirror.

In regards to the Manchester United interest, Can stated that he 'didn't think about that for a second' because of his 'Liverpool past', as quoted by The Mirror.

Given Can's comments, a certain Michael Owen got a mention from the Liverpool faithful and how he could seemingly take note from the German and the former Brendan Rodgers signing.

Owen infamously opted to play for the Manchester club during the latter stages of his career and it is fair to say that it hasn't sat well with the red half of the Merseyside club.

When Can initially left Liverpool, they weren't in the position they are in today, as his decision to part ways with the club and run down his contract in one he perhaps regrets.

The reason is there for all to see - European Champions, World Champions and soon-to-be Premier League champions.

Nonetheless, the Anfield faithful praised Can for his comments and his decision not to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans on Can comments:

Well at least he didn't do a Michael Owen on it, — Jim Hayes (@JhJimhayes74) March 9, 2020

Memo to Michael Owen x — elizabe64911794 (@elizabe64911792) March 9, 2020

He made his choice and we should respect that, eventhough it was not in the best interest of both club and himself. All the best in Dortmund lad. — Jonathan Cheah (@JonC4296) March 9, 2020

Love that from Emre. — George (@SeventySixRole) March 8, 2020

This is good to see, loyalty is such a rare thing in recent times. Respect to Can. — Vijay Rahaman (@TriniSportsGuy) March 9, 2020

Good lad Emre — Luqman Mohammad (@silxqmxn) March 9, 2020

Dedication to @LFC even after he left. We leave such a good impression on players. Respect to Emre Can #YNWA pic.twitter.com/J1zCO23ito — AlexbLFC (@LFCAlexBlack) March 9, 2020

He gets it#Owen — Mr Williams (@William90308670) March 9, 2020

Yeah he still ain't coming back — GR3EADY (@guyready) March 9, 2020