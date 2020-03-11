Quick links

Liverpool

'Still ain't coming back': Some Liverpool fans laud comments by £21m player

Amir Mir
Fans walk to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emre Can represented Liverpool for a four-year period before leaving the club in 2018.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund and Nico Elvedi of Borussia Moenchengladbach battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia...

Liverpool fans on Twitter have lauded Emre Can after he shared that he turned down the chance to play for their bitter rivals because of his connections with the Anfield club. 

During the January transfer window, Can left Juventus for German side Dortmund for £21 million [BBC Sport], but the former Liverpool man could have moved to Old Trafford, as reported by The Daily Mirror. 

 

In regards to the Manchester United interest, Can stated that he 'didn't think about that for a second' because of his 'Liverpool past', as quoted by The Mirror. 

Given Can's comments, a certain Michael Owen got a mention from the Liverpool faithful and how he could seemingly take note from the German and the former Brendan Rodgers signing. 

Owen infamously opted to play for the Manchester club during the latter stages of his career and it is fair to say that it hasn't sat well with the red half of the Merseyside club. 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Emre Can of Liverpool arrives before the Training session at Anfield on May 21, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

When Can initially left Liverpool, they weren't in the position they are in today, as his decision to part ways with the club and run down his contract in one he perhaps regrets. 

The reason is there for all to see - European Champions, World Champions and soon-to-be Premier League champions. 

Nonetheless, the Anfield faithful praised Can for his comments and his decision not to make the switch to Old Trafford. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans on Can comments: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch