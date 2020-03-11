Has time come for Daniel Levy to sanction £50m Tottenham signing?

Tottenham Hotspur could and should sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

Very few Tottenham Hotspur players covered themselves in glory during their Champions League exit to Leipzig.

The Bundesliga side thumped Spurs 4-0 over two legs to move into the quarter-final of the competition.

One Tottenham star who certainly struggled during last night's defeat was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who conceded two rather soft goals in the first half as Leipzig took full control of the tie.

Lloris isn't long back from a four-month absence with an elbow injury but, really, the World Cup winner has been making errors for a couple of years and his two last night were hardly collectors items.

The North Londoners need a bit of a rebuild in the summer and in light of Lloris's latest gaffes, it's probably time Daniel Levy gets serious about Andre Onana.

Tottenham were linked with the Ajax keeper in January and at times last summer, though nothing concrete materialised on either occasion.

The Dutch side are reportedly looking for around £50 million for the 23-year-old [The Daily Mail].

It's a lot of money for a goalkeeper, but Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga aren't reliable long-term options and in this climate, you have to spend big on a shot-stopper, as Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have done in recent years.

The Cameroonian keeper has conceded 19 goals in his 24 league outings for the Dutch champions this season, which is impressive given that Ajax lost their best defender in Matthijs de Ligt last summer.

It's also worth noting that Onana is only 23 and therefore he could be the Lilywhites' next goalkeeper for the long term and not just until somebody better comes along.

If Levy is serious about giving head coach Jose Mourinho a much better squad to work with then kicking off the rebuild with Onana would be ideal.