Gary Lineker claims Spurs star's just said something Mourinho's never admitted

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli spoke well after his side were beaten in the Champions League last night.

Gary Lineker has said to BT Sport that Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli has defended his side’s squad like manager Jose Mourinho should in public.

Alli spoke well after Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night.

The England international was clearly dejected after the defeat, but he suggested that Spurs couldn’t use injuries as an excuse and insisted that they still had quality throughout their squad.

“We can’t use injuries as an excuse, we still have quality on the pitch,” Alli said on BT Sport’s live Champions League coverage.

“We are missing some good players, but when that happens, this is Tottenham you have to step up. We have to apologise to the fans, they have traveled all this way and to go out like that is gutting.”

The comments struck a different chord to Mourinho, who has been very negative about Tottenham’s Champions League chances.

And Lineker said: “I thought he spoke very candidly, honestly and wisely. There was a point that he made that even if we have injuries we have quality. He’s saying the things that perhaps Mourinho hasn’t.”

Rio Ferdinand also agree with the former Spurs striker, who was impressed with Alli’s words.

“He is saying the things that Spurs fans want to hear from their manager,” Ferdinand added.

“He needs to build them up and give them confidence. Talking about going to a gun fight without bullets, what does that do to the confidence of Dele and Moura and the attacking players who want to have an arm round their shoulders?

“But that hasn’t been forthcoming from Jose and you can see that in the performance today.”

Tottenham never managed to get going against Leipzig last night, as they were dumped out of Europe.

Spurs, who made the final of the Champions League last season, were well short of the quality required to trouble the Bundesliga outfit.

Tottenham have now lost their last five matches across all competitions, with Manchester United next up on their schedule.