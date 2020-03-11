Quick links

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Gabbidon says this is a good time for West Ham to face Tottenham

Dan Coombs
Daniel Gabbidon of West Ham United tries to stop the shot of Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City as he scores his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham face Tottenham in just over a week's time.

West Ham United manager David Moyes acknowledges the West Ham fans at the end of the game during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on...

West Ham need all the help they can get in their battle for Premier League survival.

Former Hammers star Daniel Gabbidon believes luck may be on their side with regards to facing Tottenham on March 20.

Spurs are in poor form, exiting the FA Cup last week, and the Champions League this week.

 

At the weekend they dropped points in between in the Premier League against Burnley.

Commenting on social media, Gabbidon described Spurs as a 'shambles' after their defeat at RB Leipzig last night, which saw them concede two goals in the first 20 minutes.

West Ham can't take any match as a guaranteed three points, and a local derby may be exactly what Tottenham need to restore their pride.

In between, Spurs face Manchester United this weekend, while West Ham face Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho and Tottenham's head of communications Simon Felstein during a Press Conference at the Red Bull Arena on March 09, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. RB...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch