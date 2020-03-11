Gabbidon says this is a good time for West Ham to face Tottenham

West Ham face Tottenham in just over a week's time.

West Ham need all the help they can get in their battle for Premier League survival.

Former Hammers star Daniel Gabbidon believes luck may be on their side with regards to facing Tottenham on March 20.

Spurs are in poor form, exiting the FA Cup last week, and the Champions League this week.

At the weekend they dropped points in between in the Premier League against Burnley.

Commenting on social media, Gabbidon described Spurs as a 'shambles' after their defeat at RB Leipzig last night, which saw them concede two goals in the first 20 minutes.

Tottenham are a shambles! Great time for West Ham to play them! — Daniel Gabbidon (@Gabbidon35) March 10, 2020

West Ham can't take any match as a guaranteed three points, and a local derby may be exactly what Tottenham need to restore their pride.

In between, Spurs face Manchester United this weekend, while West Ham face Wolves