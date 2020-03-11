Quick links

'Exceptional': Former manager raves about reported £17m Liverpool target

Danny Owen
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks Anderlecht's Jeremy Doku could be the new Sadio Mane, the player's father admitted.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck has seemingly confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Anderlecht's highly-rated winger Jeremy Doku, speaking to Het Nieuwsblad.

Back in 2018, one of the most exciting young forwards in European football turned down the chance to swap Anderlecht for Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp labelled Doku the new Sadio Mane, the teenager’s father revealed to Het Nieuwsblad in February, but even the German’s charm offensive wasn’t enough to convince the Antwerp-born wonderkid to pack his bags for Merseyside.

 

Doku felt he would be better off staying in Belgium for the time being and, two years on, that decision appears to have been justified. Doku is now a first-team regular at Anderlecht, producing six goals and assists in 21 league matches, with his price-tag soaring to £17 million as a result.

Reports from the continent on Tuesday claimed that Liverpool are still interested and will make a renewed effort to bring Doku to England sooner rather than later.

And Vanhaezebrouck, who watched the speed-machine fly through the ranks at Anderlecht, is not surprised to see the European Kings take an interest in another potential superstar.

“I have rarely seen a player with so much explosiveness on the first meters, who can accelerate so quickly and change direction, while also maintaining perfect control of his body and the ball,” said the former Anderlecht boss, who rates Doku higher than Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

“I think Doku is even more exceptional (than Fati) in terms of speed, explosiveness and body balance. (It’s) not for nothing that Liverpool and all those other greats have already been at his door.”

The Reds have been scouring the market for the very best teen talents in recent months, bringing Harvey Elliot and Sepp Van der Berg to Anfield from Fulham and PEC Zwolle last summer.

And while Doku would cost far, far more than the aforementioned duo, he feels like the epitome of a modern-day Liverpool signing.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

