Quick links

Everton

Serie A

Premier League

Everton must reportedly pay record fee for man Ancelotti called the world's best

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti of Everton before the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Everton are reportedly eyeing an ambitious deal to reunite Napoli's Serie A centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly with Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 9 February 2020.

Napoli are standing firm on their valuation for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Calciomercato, with his world-record transfer fee likely to represent a sizeable stumbling block to Everton's hopes of signing a man Carlo Ancelotti called the best on the planet.

Just in case you’d forgotten, a 4-0 trouncing at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon offered a timely reminder that The Toffees could do with a centre-half or two during the summer transfer window.

For all of Mason Holgate’s recent improvements, he is far from the finished article while Michael Keane and Yerry Mina remain as erratic as ever – despite the staggering £60 million outlay thought brought the English and Colombian internationals to Merseyside.

 

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed in February that Everton were weighing up one of the most ambitious deals in the club’s history with Koulibaly, a powerhouse centre-half Ancelotti raved about during their time together at Napoli, in their sights.

But Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis is not an easy man to negotiate with. And Italy’s answer to Daniel Levy is unlikely to budge on the £130 million release clause that would make Koulibaly comfortably the most expensive defender of all time.

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (2ndL) exits the pitch after receiving a red card as Napoli's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (C) looks on during the Italian Serie A football...

If money-bags Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to pay such a fee, it doesn’t exactly seem likely that Everton would stump up such a sum.

Their current record signing, Icelandic playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, set The Toffees back a comparatively meagre £45 million – some £90 million less than the price-tag Napoli have slapped on Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo on February 09, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch