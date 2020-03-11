Enzo Raiola speaks about Moise Kean's future at Everton

The Italian hasn't had the best starts to life in the Premier League with Everton.

Enzo Raiola spoke to Juve News about his client Moise Kean's future at Everton after a disastrous first season in the Premier League.

The Toffees made a huge statement when they forked out £25million (BBC) to sign him from Italian giants Juventus in the summer. Kean was expected to solve Everton's problems up front but it hasn't quite worked out.

The young forward has scored just once in all competitions since his big-money move and there were suggestions of a possible departure from Everton in January.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's arrival convinced him to stay on and if his agent's words are anything to go buy, he is likely to stay beyond the summer as well.

Enzo Raiola, cousin and associate of super-agent Mino, told Juve News: "He didn't have a brilliant start but the club believes in him and they are happy. Slowly he will have more space."

Everton were overly reliant on Richarlison at the start of the season when Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggled to find the net on a regular basis.

However, the Englishman has complimented the Brazilian very well and the duo have formed a very potent attack which has made Everton a difficult team to contain.

Kean, still only 20, has a lot to do to overtake one of the two in the pecking order but with regular minutes off the bench, he will surely improve.

Ancelotti will need to work his magic on his young compatriot and if he can do so, he will become a very good option for Everton in the very near future.