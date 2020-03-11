E3 2020 isn't officially cancelled but many reports suggest it will be

E3 2020 isn't officially cancelled as of yet but numerous reports suggest that an announcement is imminent.

There's a lot of concerns surrounding the coronavirus and public events with large gatherings of people. Italy has been put on lockdown, football matches have been played behind closed doors, and now it appears as though E3 2020 will soon be officially cancelled.

When the prospect of E3 2020 being cancelled was raised just a week ago, the suggestion was denied with the event expected to continue as normal. However, with things becoming worse, the odds of it being missed for the first time since 1996 have only increased.

And, although it's not officially cancelled as of this moment, multiple reports suggest that an announcement will soon be made.

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: Is it coming to Nintendo Switch?

When is E3 2020?

E3 2020 is scheduled to take place on June 9th until June 11th.

Leading up to its annual showcase, Sony pulled out for a second year in a row but Microsoft again committed to being involved.

However, while the absence of Sony will have been disappointing for PlayStation loyalists, it's appearing likely that there will be no event whatsoever.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Is E3 2020 cancelled?

E3 2020 isn't officially cancelled as of writing, but numerous reports suggest it will be.

Ars Technica claims that "multiple sources familiar with the Entertainment Software Association's plans have confirmed" that E3 2020 will soon be officially cancelled.

They also state that an announcement was supposed to have been made on March 10th, and they also state that the ESA has not responded to their queries about whether the event will be delayed, moved to a different venue, or provided via live-stream only.

In addition to Ars Technica, developer Devolver Digital has also posted a tweet saying "cancel your E3 flights".

However, while Devolver Digital may be acting in jest, journalist Mike Futter has stated on Twitter that "multiple sources" have suggested that the event will be cancelled with an announcement imminent.

My day started with investigating some E3 stuff. Ended with multiple (and I mean MULTIPLE) sources coming my way.



E3 cancelation announcement scheduled for tmw AM. I don’t think it will hold the night. Many of us have been engaged by sources this evening.



Cancel your plans. — Mike Futter (@Futterish) March 11, 2020

While the cancellation of E3 2020 seems increasingly likely, it's currently unknown when an announcement will be made as Jason Schreier has noted on Twitter that there has been conflicting information from both sources and people in the ESA.

Heard from two people that E3 cancellation will be announced tomorrow AM (both secondhand), and one person w/ ESA ties who insists that it won't be. Normally I sit on conflicting info until I sort out what's true, but with E3 rumors now everywhere, figured I'd be transparent here — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020

DOOM ETERNAL: How to get the awesome DOOMicorn skin

Again, it's important to stress that E3 2020 hasn't been officially cancelled as of writing, but an announcement appears to be coming soon so don't anticipate another expo full of cringe.