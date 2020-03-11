Quick links

'Driving up his price tag': Some Arsenal fans react to Arteta's comments about 31-year-old

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have a decision to make about Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer.

Arsenal face a big summer ahead, with Mikel Arteta set to take charge of his first summer transfer window at the club.

The Gunners were quiet in January, as Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares were the only arrivals for Arteta as they both seek long-term deals at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will face decisions over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, whilst finding a natural left winger has to be a priority.

 

Nicolas Pepe has blown hot and cold on the right, but with Gabriel Martinelli still a kid, Arteta has used Aubameyang on the left – but could a surprise name help add more options to Arteta's wide numbers?

Arsenal loaned out Henrikh Mkhitaryan last summer, sending him to Roma for the season after an unconvincing 18 months spell with the Gunners having joined as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal.

The 31-year-old has racked up six goals and three assists in just 13 Serie A games this season, showing his quality going forward but also some injury problems.

Few would expect the Armenian to play for Arsenal again, but Arteta has now admitted that he has always liked the former Borussia Dortmund star, and will consider reintegrating him into the Arsenal squad this summer.

In the last few days, Arsenal fans have been reacting to Arteta's comments, believing that Mkhitaryan has had enough chances now, and the focus should instead be on youngsters Martinelli and Reiss Nelson.

Others think that Arteta was just bigging up Mkhitaryan's value in the market by pretending that Arsenal still want to use him, with a belief that selling him would be the right decision this summer.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

