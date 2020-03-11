'Don't know if you've noticed': Henderson shares what Liverpool's players do before kick-off now

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are set to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has told the club’s official website that his time on the sidelines has made him appreciate Anfield even more.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last few matches through injury, which has meant that he has been forced to sit in the stands.

The England international was able to soak up the atmosphere on Saturday, as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-1 without him in the line-up.

And Henderson revealed that Liverpool’s players never take the Kop for granted, as they often stare at the stand in awe before kick off.

“Being a supporter on Saturday, I made a point of properly soaking in the feeling around Anfield in those final few minutes and seconds and in particular what was happening on the Kop,” Henderson said. “It made me realise why it’s so important.

“It was genuinely incredible to look at with all the colours and flags and the noise was unreal. It looked and sounded amazing. I know I’ve mentioned Spion Kop 1906 in these notes previously, but the work they do and the effort they put in is always worth highlighting because it makes such a positive impact. They, more than anyone, are responsible for making the feeling so raw and authentic.

“I saw on social media that they had 50 new flags made for the Bournemouth game and, from a player’s point of view, the Kop looked better than ever. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but if you watch our players just before we assemble for kick-off, most have a proper look at the Kop and try to take a moment to take it all in.”

Liverpool will need the Kop to be in its finest voice tonight, as they look to comeback in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid.

Atleti proved difficult to break down in Spain, but there is a feeling that the Anfield atmosphere could inspire Liverpool to victory this evening.

Henderson is expected to be fit enough to feature in the contest, although whether he is able to start or is kept on the bench remains to be seen.