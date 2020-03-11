Does Spooky die in On My Block? Julio Macias stuns in Season 3

Season 3 provides many surprises, but does Spooky die in On My Block?

We've all been there, haven't we?

At any given point, we're always waiting on a season of a favourite TV series to drop. It usually starts with a great cliffhanger or simply a sensational season finale, leaving us wanting more.

The waiting game is inevitable, but nevertheless, often feels like the dictionary definition of eternity.

But, the long-awaited batch of episodes finally rolls around, and you finally think to yourself: "Ah, it was all worth it." Yes, we've all been there, and for fans of On My Block, you likely thought the very same when you began tucking into season 3.

Created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, this teen drama series first arrived on screens back in March 2018 and introduced audiences to a range of exciting characters we've grown to cherish over the last couple of years.

Catching up with them again in 2020 feels like reacquainting ourselves with good friends, but of all the characters, one appears to be standing out more than ever this season...

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

Julio Macias returns in On My Block season 3

You have the likes of Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Diego Tinoco all turning in great work, but Julio Macias is clearly stealing the spotlight for some viewers.

The 29-year-old actor has impressed as Oscar 'Spooky' Diaz from the beginning, but by season 3 he has cemented himself as a surefire fan-favourite like never before.

Since his arrival in On My Block, he has briefly starred in such titles as Jane the Virgin (Male Student) and S.W.A.T. (Hector), but Spooky remain's the performer's most significant screen role.

According to IMDb, he's set to play Mike Silva in Mario Pece's horror-thriller The Last Boat to Alcatraz, but at the moment, attention is firmly on Spooky's On My Block fate.

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Does Spooky die in On My Block?

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

No, Spooky doesn't die in On My Block.

In the penultimate episode of season 3 - episode 7 - he is imprisoned in a box and held at gunpoint, forced to bargain with his captor and ask: "wanna be a shooter or a shot-caller?"

However, he responds, "both, b**ch" and gets ready to shoot.

It left audiences incredibly tense and hoping for his survival. Fortunately, we see him again in the season's eighth and final episode being stitched up, recovering from grisly wounds to his neck and elsewhere.

"You'll be surprised how much of the body can be sewn back together," he's humorously told.

However, in a later scene, he then confirms that he has to lay low, and in a heartfelt confession admits: "I don't need this s**t, I want adult problems. I wanna own a house, maybe have a wife, a kid. All I have right now is resentments and missed opportunities. I don't want that s**t no more. It's time to give it away, start a new chapter..."

When asked about people taking over his position he simply says: "let them," and argues that the power is "all up here", pointing to his head just before walking away.

BRIGHT FUTURE! The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

On My Block fans are obsessed with Spooky

As we drew upon earlier, fans are more obsessed than ever with Spooky and we're sure episode 8 has left fans satisfied with his arc.

Check out a selection of tweets:

on my block is back and not be dramatic or anything but i would literally give my life for spooky, he's so finneee also this season is so good!! #OnMyBlock #onmyblockseason3 @AJulioMacias — lily | abel!! (@lilianxat) March 11, 2020

spooky really best character in on my block, crazy — sandra | 130SEHUN S WORDED (@SEHUNFL1P) March 11, 2020

Just finished watching S3 of on my block and already miss my main man spooky pic.twitter.com/UrG6QChlRC — Kat (@cinnamondrivers) March 11, 2020

Spooky from on my block is *chefs kiss* — camila (@ccamilavaldes) March 11, 2020

New season of On my Block is on netflix and I'm excited to see Spooky and Cesar again. — Faith Ramos (@faithramos58) March 11, 2020

spooky from on my block is so pretty what a king — tasha谁 (@2much2much2much) March 11, 2020

SEE ALSO: Jungle Cruise trailer teases very little Jack Whitehall

In other news, Tom Hanks returns to war movies with Greyhound.