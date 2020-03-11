'Do we go for Rafa?' Aston Villa fans react to report from BMH

Dean Smith's job as Aston Villa manager is reportedly under threat.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have reacted to the rumour about Dean Smith's future being at stake.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa's hierarchy could axe Smith amid a worsening run of results.

The Villans, who have a game in hand, were smashed 4-0 by Leicester City on Monday night, leaving them 19th in the Premier League.

The West Midlands club spent around £140 million since sealing their Premier League return from the Championship last May.

And relegation could have far worse implications beyond losing their top-flight status.

But Aston Villa fans on social media don't believe that Smith - who led the team to a League Cup final, losing 2-1 to Manchester City - is in danger yet.

If he left do we go for Rafa? — Talk Of The Trinity (@TalkTrinity) March 10, 2020

Nothing but respect and love for Dean Smith. The man gave us back our football club and made us believe again. Brought back the connection between the fans and the management / players #avfc — ÑÏČK (@nickgd99) March 10, 2020

Pitarch, yes. Smith, no. — Dan langford (@Danlangford6) March 10, 2020

I really don’t want this to be true but something is telling me that it is. If smith does get sacked for me it’s a bad decision especially to do it at this time. Who’s better that can come in and is available?! #avfc — Wukky (@chris_wuk) March 11, 2020

No chance. Dean Smith going nowhere — John (@JohntheFawce) March 10, 2020

It's been a blast with Smith great guy still a good manager at championship level! Always be claret and blue but I agree I think its time to look at other options... Chris Hughton for me tho! — Luke carberry (@LukeCarberry2) March 11, 2020

Suso out, Smith in — Jack (@javfc2201) March 11, 2020

Deano will always have a place in our hearts, he knows that whatever happens, he gave us memories that we'll never forget and live on, but right now all that matters is Villa, nothing personal if he does go we have to go all out for Rafa imo at least try and sell him the project — MrAVFClive (@PrideOfMids) March 10, 2020

Smith is hardly blameless for Aston Villa's struggles this season, but there are other variables in the equation.

The Villans have a Director of Football who has been identifying the players and spending this £140 million on them.

Jesus Garcia Pitarch is the man overseeing comings and goings in the West Midlands and if Aston Villa's players aren't good enough to stay in the Premier League, it makes you wonder who is really to blame.