Quick links

Premier League

'Do we go for Rafa?' Aston Villa fans react to report from BMH

Shane Callaghan
Dean Smith the manager
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Smith's job as Aston Villa manager is reportedly under threat.

Aston Villa Manager Dean Smith shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09th, 2020 in Leicester,...

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have reacted to the rumour about Dean Smith's future being at stake.

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa's hierarchy could axe Smith amid a worsening run of results.

The Villans, who have a game in hand, were smashed 4-0 by Leicester City on Monday night, leaving them 19th in the Premier League.

The West Midlands club spent around £140 million since sealing their Premier League return from the Championship last May.

 

And relegation could have far worse implications beyond losing their top-flight status.

But Aston Villa fans on social media don't believe that Smith - who led the team to a League Cup final, losing 2-1 to Manchester City - is in danger yet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smith is hardly blameless for Aston Villa's struggles this season, but there are other variables in the equation.

The Villans have a Director of Football who has been identifying the players and spending this £140 million on them.

Jesus Garcia Pitarch is the man overseeing comings and goings in the West Midlands and if Aston Villa's players aren't good enough to stay in the Premier League, it makes you wonder who is really to blame.

Aston Villa's English head coach Dean Smith gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at King Power Stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch