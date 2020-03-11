'Tactical and physical difficulties': Manager criticises eight-goal star after Everton links

Everton have been linked with Bordeaux's ex-Sunderland ace Josh Maja.

Josh Maja might have scored on Sunday but that did not stop the reported Aston Villa and Everton target copping some very public criticism from his Bordeaux manager, as reported by WebGirodins.

A 21-year-old forward took the Jadon Sancho route some 14 months ago when he swapped Sunderland for Wine Country in a £3.5 million deal and, while he hasn’t quite replicated the remarkable success of a fellow Londoner in mainland Europe, Maja is starting to catch the eye after a slow start in France.

He netted his eighth goal of the season during Bordeaux’s 1-1 draw with St Etienne, pouncing on a defensive mix-up to thump a loose ball home from close range.

It was the sort of clinical finish that has caught the eye of Aston Villa and Burnley, according to the Mail. Le Parisien have also linked Everton with a move for the one-time Manchester City youngster.

But, in the eyes of Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa, Maja has a long way to go before he can be classed as the finished article.

“I have already said, he is a player who has tactical and physical difficulties when the team does not have the ball but also in the possession phase,” the ex-Swansea City and Leicester boss said.

“We need to have a striker that gives us depth, who opens up spaces. He's a goal scorer, it's an important quality, but it's not enough.”

Reading between the lines, it is clear what Sousa wants from Maja. He is demanding a more all-round approach for a man who, while an impressive penalty-box poacher, needs to offer far more outside the 18-yard area.

Maybe the likes of Everton and Aston Villa should bide their time for now and keep watching Maja from afar.