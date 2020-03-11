Quick links

Reported £45m Liverpool target says playing at Anfield will be a 'dream'

Danny Owen
A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders have the perfect opportunity to check out Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey during tonight's Champions League clash.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...

Thomas Partey will fulfil a long-held personal ambition tonight when he walks out onto the hallowed Anfield turf for a Champions League last-16 clash against Liverpool, as reported by Marca.

With Jurgen Klopp’s superstars facing arguably their biggest test of a gruelling season so far, needing to overturn a 1-0 goal deficit against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, The Reds will be praying that a rumoured transfer target has a rare off day on Merseyside.

According to Cadena Ser, Ghana international Partey is on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window with his £45 million release clause raising the possibility that Atletico could see another of their star players snatched away.

 

If the all-action midfielder’s comments ahead of Wednesday night’s enthralling battle are anything to go by, Partey may see a potential move to the reigning European champions too good to turn down.

"It is a dream for me to play against [Liverpool] at their stadium. I hope it stays forever in my career,” he says.

"We have to be focused one hundred per cent. We know it will be difficult."

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal battles Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal at the National Stadium...

Liverpool’s links with one of the most impressive midfielders in Spanish football have arisen amid a worrying run of form from their own number six – the usually fabulous Fabinho.

The Brazilian has been a shadow of his former self since a recent injury lay-off, struggling notably in recent clashes against Chelsea, Wolves and even third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid in action during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Eibar, Spain.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

