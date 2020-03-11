Reported £45m Liverpool target says playing at Anfield will be a 'dream'

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders have the perfect opportunity to check out Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey during tonight's Champions League clash.

Thomas Partey will fulfil a long-held personal ambition tonight when he walks out onto the hallowed Anfield turf for a Champions League last-16 clash against Liverpool, as reported by Marca.

With Jurgen Klopp’s superstars facing arguably their biggest test of a gruelling season so far, needing to overturn a 1-0 goal deficit against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, The Reds will be praying that a rumoured transfer target has a rare off day on Merseyside.

According to Cadena Ser, Ghana international Partey is on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window with his £45 million release clause raising the possibility that Atletico could see another of their star players snatched away.

If the all-action midfielder’s comments ahead of Wednesday night’s enthralling battle are anything to go by, Partey may see a potential move to the reigning European champions too good to turn down.

"It is a dream for me to play against [Liverpool] at their stadium. I hope it stays forever in my career,” he says.

"We have to be focused one hundred per cent. We know it will be difficult."

Liverpool’s links with one of the most impressive midfielders in Spanish football have arisen amid a worrying run of form from their own number six – the usually fabulous Fabinho.

The Brazilian has been a shadow of his former self since a recent injury lay-off, struggling notably in recent clashes against Chelsea, Wolves and even third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.