Report: Title-chasing side willing to sell £3.5m star amid West Ham interest

West Ham United reportedly want to strengthen David Moyes's Premier League back line with Galatasaray ace Marcao.

West Ham United are planning a summer bid to sign Galatasaray centre-back Marcao, according to Turkish Football.

Only three teams in the Premier League have conceded more goals than the Hammers this season, with Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena all making cringe-inducing, individual errors since David Moyes returned for a second spell at the London Stadium.

While the relegation-threatened outfit look a little tighter these days - frustrating Arsenal for the majority of Saturday’s clash at the Emirates - few West Ham supporters would have any misgivings about the club’s attempts to bring a new tough-tackling central defender to the capital.

If reports on the continent can be believed, Marcao is the man in question.

A 23-year-old Brazilian who combines the commanding presence of Thiago Silva while the ball-playing skills of David Luiz, Marcao has gone from strength to strength since joining Galatasaray from Portuguese outfit Chaves in a £3.5 million deal last year.

He has helped the Istanbul giants move to within three points of top of the Turkish top flight while starting all six of Galatasaray’s Champions League group-stage games in the autumn, limiting PSG and Real Madrid to one goal apiece at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

The report adds that Gala would be tempted to sell Marcao for the right price. What that price happens to be, however, is anyone’s guess for now.