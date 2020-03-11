Report: Nottingham Forest battling Championship rivals to sign out-of-favour midfielder

Play-off chasing Forest and Bristol City are reportedly interested in Amiens' Ligue 1 forgotten man Ulrick Eneme-Ella.

Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are set to go head-to-head for the signature of Amiens midfielder Ulrick Eneme-Ella, according to Goal France.

As it stands, there are only two places and five points behind two promotion-chasing sides in the Championship table, with just nine games remaining before a gruelling campaign comes to an end.

But, even if Forest and Bristol City have no idea which division they will be playing in when 2020/21 kicks off, if seems that both clubs are already putting plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window.

A France youth international who joined Amiens from Austrian outfit Liefering last summer, Eneme-Ella already looks set to bring an end to his disappointing stint in Northern France.

The gifted attacking midfielder has failed to force his way into the starting XI at the Ligue 1 outfit, having been included in the matchday squad for just one of Amiens’ domestic fixtures all season.

It seems that a parting of the ways is on the cards and Eneme-Ella will be hoping that first-team football is a little easier to come by on the other side of the channel.

Former France international Sabri Lamouchi knows the Ligue 1 market like the back of his hand with Brice Samba, Nuno da Costa and John Bostock all arriving at Nottingham Forest since the ex-Rennes boss took over.

And it would be no surprise to hear that Jose Anigo, Forest’s Head of International Recruitment, is reportedly playing a major role in the Eneme-Ella pursuit.

Anigo, the former Marseille boss, has identified a number of highly-rated Ligue 1 starlets as potential transfer targets in recent months after all.