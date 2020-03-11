Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Natural talent': West Ham legend compares Hammers teen to £50m PL star

Danny Owen
11 Mar 2000: John Moncur of West Ham United on the ball against Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Carling Premiership match at Hillsborough in Sheffield, England. Wednesday won 3-1. \...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Moyes has been blown away by the Premier League performances of Jeremy Ngakia - is he the Hammers' own Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal is challenged in the penalty box by Jeremy Ngakia of West Ham United an incident which was later checked by VAR during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC...

The rapid rise of Jeremy Ngakia has given West Ham United some much-needed cheer with Hammers legend John Moncur comparing the young right-back to Manchester United’s £50 million man Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while speaking to LoveSportRadio.

It is hard to believe the latest fresh-faced talent to rise through the ranks at a historic London outfit had never made a Premier League appearance until six weeks ago.

Ngakia has made himself all-but indispensable in the blink of an eye with the 19-year-old looking like an experienced pro in each of his four top-flight games so far. David Moyes even called the London-born teen ‘fabulous’ after the recent 3-2 defeat to Liverpool.

 

Quick, powerful and with a fondness for a crunching tackle in an era where physicality is at a premium, you can understand why Moncur would draw comparisons between Ngakia and one of the most expensive players in Manchester United’s history.

"There is a rawness about him obviously but he's got a lot of natural talent if you look at you know, he eats the ground up, he looks good at times going forward. He reminds me a little bit of Wan-Bissaka a little bit, he's leggy and he's a good defender,” said Moncur.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City takes on Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 08,...

"So I think he's been a real bonus. And so when someone comes in like that it gives the whole squad a lift because you think, blimey, we've got a signing here for nothing.”

Moncur tips Ngakia to follow in the footsteps of Glen Johnson, another exciting, homegrown right-back who shot to fame in claret and blue before enjoying a fine career at the top level with Chelsea, Liverpool and England.

But, four games into his Premier League career, Ngakia is just getting started. The test for him now is to establish himself in Moyes’ starting XI, keep Ryan Fredricks on the bench and save West Ham a penny or two over the summer.

Jeremy Ngakia of West Ham United looks dejected after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch