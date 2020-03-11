Quick links

'I feel ready': £18m star reacts after reported Liverpool interest; discusses summer plans

Danny Owen
Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want to add Gent talisman Jonathan David to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Gent talisman Jonathan David has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool recently, and the prolific Canadian has admitted to Sport Magazine that the ongoing rumours have encouraged him to step up his game.

There is barely a bona fide European giant worth their salt these days who are not keeping an eye on the Jupiler League top scorer.

Walfoot reported that a grand total of 27 clubs from all over the continent sent scouts to watch David in action during Gent’s recent Europa League clash with Roma.

Representatives from Liverpool, as well as Tottenham, Aston Villa, Wolves and Southampton, were all present at the Ghelamco Arena with a 23-goal forward in their sights.

 

And David, who has produced a further 10 assists during an exceptional breakthrough campaign, is refusing to let the rumours distract him.

"It encourages me to improve my level,” the 20-year-old said when asked about those links with Liverpool.

“People may say that the Belgian league does not mean much, but it is certainly a nice springboard for young players who want to get a chance at the highest level. In Belgium you are constantly in the shop window, because many foreign clubs come here to look for talent.

“Despite my young age, I feel ready for the next phase in my career.”

David, an intelligent attacking midfielder rather than an out-and-out centre-forward, suggests that he would be more than open to the idea of joining his fellow Canadian wonder-kid Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich in the near future.

But he looks pretty much the epitome of a modern-day Liverpool signing – young, hungry and blessed with genuine world-class potential.

L'Equipe reports that David will cost around £18 million.

