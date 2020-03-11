Quick links

'He's a beast': Jermaine Jenas wowed by reported £50m Tottenham target

Danny Owen
Jermaine Jenas arrives at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards at SSE Arena on October 21, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs were thumped in the Champions League by Bundesliga flyers RB Leipzig but could they now target Dayot Upamecano?

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Jermaine Jenas was left blown away by the sensational performance of Dayot Upamecano during RB Leipzig’s Champions League thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, hailing a ‘beast’ of a centre-back on BT Sport (10 March, 8:00pm).

Jose Mourinho suffered his fifth defeat in six games in Germany as Spurs, competition finalists just last season, were left red-faced by a club that didn’t even exist the last time a North London giant lifted a major trophy.

An injury-hit side were chasing shadows all night with Julian Nagelsmann’s whirlwind charges blowing Tottenham away, racing into an early two-goal lead thanks to a pair of Marcel Sabitzer goals.

 

Emil Forsberg put the icing on the cherry on the cake late on, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory, but a rampaging Frenchman was arguably the star of the show in perhaps the greatest night in Leipzig's history.

Upamecano looked worth every penny of his £50 million price-tag, dominating Spurs’ ragtag front line while carrying the ball out from the back with pace and purpose like Lucio at his Brazilian best.

“He’s a beast, Upamecano,” quipped former Spurs midfielder Jenas.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in...

“The minute he gives the ball away, he hunts it down until he wins it back. He’s a real presence back there.”

According to Bleacher Report, Upamecano’s commanding displays at the heart of Leipzig’s defence have caught the eye of a Tottenham side who will surely be forced into the transfer market for a new centre-half during the summer transfer window.

And to say the former Salzburg star has aced his audition would be one hell of an understatement.

Patrick Schick of RB Leipzig, Angelino of RB Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig, Marcel Sabitzer of RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig, celebrates the 2-0 during the UEFA...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

