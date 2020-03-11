Dirty Money: Jared Kushner's net worth explored as Netflix series investigates controversial businessman

Netflix's Dirty Money lifts the lid on the supposed dodgy dealing of businessman and presidential advisor, Jared Kushner.

Have you ever wondered how the super-rich business elites of the world earn their fortunes and then manage to maintain them?

Well, Netflix's Dirty Money is exactly the show for you as the series delves into the some of the wealthiest companies and individuals on the planet and sheds some light on their alleged dodgy dealings.

After season 1 made waves when it released in January 2018, the newly released batch of six episodes is set to bring a whole host of new info to light on some of the most influential people and businesses in the US.

One of the key figures in season 2 of Dirty Money is Jared Kushner but just who is he and what's his estimated net worth?

Dirty Money season 2

It's been more than two years since the first season of Alex Gibney's Dirty Money arrived on Netflix but the appetite for a second season has been everpresent.

Now, at long last, on March 11th 2020, Dirty Money season 2 has arrived.

The new batch of six episodes looks to investigate the wealth of companies such as Wells Fargo and Formosa Plastics as well as supposedly shady characters like Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and US investor Jared Kushner.

Who is Jared Kushner?

Episode 3, titled Slumlord Millionaire, focuses on the American investor and real estate mogul Jared Kushner.

The series lifts the lid on his property company, Kushner Companies, which was once owned by his father, Charles, until he was convicted of fraud in 2005.

The episode examines the workings of Jared Kushner's property empire and details how tenants were often left in homes that were not fit for human habitation.

Kushner was heavily involved in the real estate business until 2017 when he became a full-time senior advisor to Donald Trump, who, thanks to Kushner's marriage to Ivanka Trump in 2009, is his father-in-law.

Jared Kushner's net worth

According to Business Insider, Jared Kushner's net worth is estimated to be around $800 million.

Kushner's net worth comes from his years in the real estate and newspaper publishing business.

On top of that, when Kushner's net worth is combined with that of his wife, Ivanka Trump, the pair have a reported $1.1 billion between them.

Dirty Money season 2, featuring the episode on Jared Kushner, is available to stream now on Netflix after the new season released on March 11th, 2020.