'Did nothing wrong': Klopp issues defence of 27-year-old Liverpool player

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane looks set to feature for 90 minutes this evening in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and suggested that he won’t be taking him off against Atletico Madrid this evening while talking to the Liverpool Echo.

Mane was hooked off at half-time in the first-leg of Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Atletico.

Klopp felt that Atleti were trying to get the Senegalese international sent off, after he booked up an early booking.

As a result, Klopp didn’t want to risk sending Mane back out for the second-half.

But the Liverpool boss insists that no such precautions will be taken this evening.

"In a similar situation, I wouldn't do the same,” Klopp said. “We have a big chance to fightback in this game. We need always a ref who is aware of situations like this. We have to deal with this.

"Sadio did nothing wrong. Everyone runs against his elbow or whatever. We expect an experienced performance from Ateltico. It is an area of the game we can better and we have to show that. Higher speed, switches, play around and in behind their formation.”

Liverpool struggled without Mane in the first-leg against Atleti, as they failed to break down the Spanish side’s stubborn resistance.

Diego Simeone’s men now hold a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg of the contest, which Liverpool will have to overturn tonight.

The Reds know that they have to score this evening if they are to progress, and Mane will be one of their best hopes of getting a goal.