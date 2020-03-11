Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Did nothing wrong': Klopp issues defence of 27-year-old Liverpool player

John Verrall
Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane looks set to feature for 90 minutes this evening in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool before the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Jurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and suggested that he won’t be taking him off against Atletico Madrid this evening while talking to the Liverpool Echo.

Mane was hooked off at half-time in the first-leg of Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Atletico.

Klopp felt that Atleti were trying to get the Senegalese international sent off, after he booked up an early booking.

As a result, Klopp didn’t want to risk sending Mane back out for the second-half.

 

But the Liverpool boss insists that no such precautions will be taken this evening.

"In a similar situation, I wouldn't do the same,” Klopp said. “We have a big chance to fightback in this game. We need always a ref who is aware of situations like this. We have to deal with this.

"Sadio did nothing wrong. Everyone runs against his elbow or whatever. We expect an experienced performance from Ateltico. It is an area of the game we can better and we have to show that. Higher speed, switches, play around and in behind their formation.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Liverpool struggled without Mane in the first-leg against Atleti, as they failed to break down the Spanish side’s stubborn resistance.

Diego Simeone’s men now hold a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg of the contest, which Liverpool will have to overturn tonight.

The Reds know that they have to score this evening if they are to progress, and Mane will be one of their best hopes of getting a goal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch