Dele Alli sends message to Tottenham fans on Instagram after Champions League exit

Tottenham star said he was gutted by defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat in Germany to RB Leipzig.

Spurs lost the first leg 1-0 and went into the clash as underdogs. Even so, they retained some belief they could turn the tie around.

This time the magic which gave them a spark against Ajax last season was not there.

Spurs star Dele Alli sent a message to supporters on Instagram after the game.

If looking for a positive, there is some maturity in Alli's comments. He also fronted up to the cameras and gave a post-match interview to BT Sport after the defeat.

He's clearly disappointed, yet is trying to become one of the leaders in the Tottenham squad. Spurs need their strong characters right now, and Alli is one of them.

He will be right back at it when Spurs face Manchester United at the weekend.