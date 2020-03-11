'Days are numbered': Wife of reported Tottenham target drops hint about his future

Willian has been linked with a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Willian's wife has hinted that the reported Tottenham target could leave Stamford Bridge this summer after she stated that their 'days are numbered' and 'good things on the way', as reported by The Daily Mail.

The London Evening Standard previously claimed that Tottenham want to sign the 31-year-old winger, who has only months left on his current deal at Spurs' rivals.

Willian scored at Tottenham earlier on in the campaign when he netted a brace in North London and showcasing the talents he still possesses.

Jose Mourinho will be well aware of what Willian is capable of because he worked with him during his days at Chelsea.

Nonetheless, the comments from Willian's wife came before his side's 4-0 thrashing of Everton from the weekend.

But what is perhaps more interesting is that his wife asked her daughter whether she likes living in London to which she replied 'Love London? Yes.', as reported by The Daily Mail.

Given that Willian has yet to extend his stay at his current club, it does make things interesting because a move across London would be a controversial one.

Willian is a Mourinho type player, no doubt, but it has to be questioned whether Spurs themselves need him on their books, even if he could potentially arrive for nothing.

Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Ryan Sessegnon, and even Eric Lamela could deploy a wide role for Spurs. Whilst Willian would be a smart purchase, his arrival could stop the progress of those trying to make a name for themselves.