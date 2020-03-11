Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Danny Murphy says Trent Alexander-Arnold is vulnerable without Jordan Henderson

Dan Coombs
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are set to welcome Jordan Henderson back.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in...

Jordan Henderson is expected to return from injury this evening against Atletico Madrid, BBC Sport report.

Danny Murphy believes his return is particularly good news for Trent Alexander Arnold.

Murphy told Sky Sports' The Debate (10/3 10pm): "Henderson on the right, is brilliant cover for Trent.

"He (Alexander-Arnold) can fly forward, Hendo has got the legs and discipline to cover for him, whereas when Henderson is not there, that side for Liverpool becomes more vulnerable. We saw that at the weekend."

 

Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in European football and has been key to Liverpool's success in recent seasons.

This season he has 12 Premier League assists already, although he has only created goals in one of his last seven games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager

Henderson's absence has been felt by the whole Liverpool team, and was glaring in the defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup a year ago.

 

He has a huge role to play tonight as the Reds look to turn a round a 1-0 first leg deficit against Atletico.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch