Danny Murphy says Trent Alexander-Arnold is vulnerable without Jordan Henderson

Liverpool are set to welcome Jordan Henderson back.

Jordan Henderson is expected to return from injury this evening against Atletico Madrid, BBC Sport report.

Danny Murphy believes his return is particularly good news for Trent Alexander Arnold.

Murphy told Sky Sports' The Debate (10/3 10pm): "Henderson on the right, is brilliant cover for Trent.

"He (Alexander-Arnold) can fly forward, Hendo has got the legs and discipline to cover for him, whereas when Henderson is not there, that side for Liverpool becomes more vulnerable. We saw that at the weekend."

Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in European football and has been key to Liverpool's success in recent seasons.

This season he has 12 Premier League assists already, although he has only created goals in one of his last seven games.

Henderson's absence has been felt by the whole Liverpool team, and was glaring in the defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup a year ago.

He has a huge role to play tonight as the Reds look to turn a round a 1-0 first leg deficit against Atletico.