TikTok: Coronavirus is coming where is your face mask lyrics revealed

What are the lyrics of the latest coronavirus song on TikTok?

Since its release, TikTok has become a massive hit among the millennial generation.

From trending videos to weekly challenges, everyone seems to be creating new content on the online platform.

The latest trend that is picking up the attention of many users is a new coronavirus song. And since its first release, numerous users have made their own TikTok videos.

So, what are the lyrics to the song?

Who created the new coronavirus song?

The new song has been created by a TikTok user called Leo.

You can find his profile on the app under the name @bxtch_its_leo.

Coronavirus song on TikTok: Lyrics

Following the success of The Coronavirus Song from Rusty Cage, there is a new rival in the social media spotlight.

The song is not too long and the lyrics are pretty simple:

Coronavirus is coming

Where is your face mask

If your window is open

Close itttt

Then the song continues:

Coronavirus is coming (x3)

Where is your face mask

Coronavirus is coming ; where is your face mask? pic.twitter.com/uJOETBziYR — (@Loveeee_taty) March 6, 2020

How popular is the new coronavirus song?

Unsurprisingly, it doesn't take ages for something new to become trendy on TikTok.

There have been hundreds of videos from users where many recreate Leo's original video by putting a face mask and closing their windows.